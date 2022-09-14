Student charged after threatening to kill another student

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach High School student was arrested after sending an electronic message of himself holding a knife and threatening to kill another student.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip, leading to the investigation. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say the student sent a threat in reference to another student, who he says was being disrespectful towards a female student.

The student admitted to sending threatening messages to a group chat.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged a 15-year-old student with sending a threat to kill or injure, which is a first degree felony.

“I want to again emphasize that any threat involving students or school safety is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and substantiated threats will result in an arrest,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

