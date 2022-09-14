Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation

Published: Sep. 14, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay District School employee is on administrative leave while an investigation takes place by the Department of Children and Families.

District officials confirmed the news to WJHG this morning. The district released the statement as follows:

“At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees to the highest of standards and we know that our community does as well. We know that our employees are dedicated to doing the very best they can for our students each and every day but we also know that mistakes can be made and in those situations, we follow up swiftly and fully cooperate with authorities. We can confirm that we have placed an employee on administrative leave while he/she is under investigation by the Department of Children and Families for alleged abuse/neglect of a student. We cannot go into any more detail about the situation while it is an active investigation but we trust the DCF investigators to guide us going forward.”

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

