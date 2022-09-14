Tuesday Evening Forecast

Expect slightly cooler, less humid air the next several days
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pretty pleasant night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the 60s area wide. Expect low 60s inland with mid to upper 60s at the coast. On Wednesday it will be warm and sunny, but the humidity will be tolerable thanks to NE winds at 5-10 mph. High temps will reach the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will slowly creep back on Thursday and continue into the weekend. As a result rain chances will slowly return to NWFL by the weekend as well. Highs will reach near 90 and rain chances will be at 30-40%.

In the tropics we are watching 2 areas of interest. One with a 10% chance to develop and another with a 40% chance. That one will move toward the Windward/Leeward Islands and could get close to S. Florida by early next week. That is a big if right now though, but it will certainly be a system we watch carefully in the days ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

