Wausau opens new state of the art fire station

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteer firefighters in one Washington County community now have a new station to call home, and some say it’s been a long time coming.

The new fire station is next to city hall in Wausau. Mayor Pro Tempore Carol West said they received funding from the state to make this a state-of-the-art facility. She said the community is proud of this new addition, and it’s much needed.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for it to happen, and we were really glad Saturday to cut the ribbon and now let the fire department do and have the things that they really need to have to move on and do the things they need to do when they go to fires,” said West.

The new fire station has offices to hold meetings, a kitchen, and for the first time a laundry room to wash uniforms and gear. It holds three fire trucks and is a bigger facility to store equipment.

