Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds out to our eastern counties. We’ll have plenty of sunshine head our way today.

We have an amazing feel awaiting us out the door this morning. Our first taste of fall has arrived and this morning will be the coolest it’ll get this week. Temperatures are starting out near 60 inland to the mid to upper 60s on the coast. The beaches may be the only locations struggling to get south of 70 degrees on the thermometer as the warm Gulf and bays act on the coast to keep them slightly warmer. Lower humidity awaits us out the door as well today.

Plenty of sunshine goes to work on temperatures fairly quickly today. So I wouldn’t dress to warmly, or be sure any outer layer is easily shed-able into the day as we’ll still get warm. Highs today still manage to reach the upper 80s. But it will be a much more tolerable warmth thanks to the lower humidity.

The drier air continues to filter in for tonight and as dew points stay low, temperatures will return to a fall like feel. We’ll slip down into the low 60s inland tonight with upper 60s for the coast for another wonderful feel out the door tomorrow morning.

By the end of the week, an upper level low will combine with Tuesday’s front to our southeast to draw back in some moisture. It’ll start to feel a little stickier, but not overly humid by late Thursday and into the weekend. The return of moisture may lead to a stray shower or storm Friday and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies after a few morning clouds in the east. Highs will be comfortably warm near 89. Your 7 Day Forecast has our little fall spell modifying a bit as a little more humidity starts to return later in the week.

