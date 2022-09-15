Bay County Chamber member calls for community to help local schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not just tests and homework Bay District School students have to worry about. Many of them don’t have basic needs such as food, clothing, or technology.

That’s why the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Garrett Anderson sent a letter out to chamber members. In the letter, Anderson states he has spoken with school and community leaders to create a list of items needed at schools in the district.

However, items for the classroom are not the only thing that students need. Bay High School Teacher and Student Government Sponsor Megan Todd said one of the biggest issues she sees in her classroom is students not having access to technology outside of school.

“We took a poll in class earlier and over half of them have Wi-Fi issues at home or don’t have access to a computer at home,” Todd said. “Here we’re trying to get them college and career ready, and it’s really hard when the world goes digital to try and keep the pace with it but to not be able to follow through with that.”

Todd also said that businesses that typically have the means to donate items and money to Bay District Schools have also struggled in recent years.

“The past couple of years, things that would have normally been donated, or places that normally would have money that they could have given or offered assistance with definitely have struggled,” Todd said.

It’s a struggle the chamber is hoping to eliminate by asking for more community involvement.

