BCSO’s Aviation Unit taking public safety to new heights

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of an emergency situation, you might think of law enforcement cars or ambulances responding. But, many agencies have many more modes of transportation for helping out. It’s not a bird, and it’s certainly not a plane, but it is the Bay County Sheriff’s Office taking public safety to new heights.

“It’s an asset that I can’t express how invaluable it is to Bay county,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit Chief Pilot Ken Smiley said.

These assets have been the eyes in the skies since the Aviation Unit began in 1993.

“We use it for surf patrol on double red flag days to try to get people out of the water, we also use it for surf rescue, and unfortunately we also use it for body recovery,” said Smiley.

However the main mission for these helicopters is search and rescue.

“For Alzheimer’s patients, small kids lost, hunters lost in the woods, we do fugitive searches, we’ve been in several high speed chases,” said Smiley.

But it takes getting in the pilot seat to really see just what happens thousands of feet above the ground.

“When we’re going somewhere, we can put the address in like the sheriff’s office, 3421 highway 77,” Bay County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dustin Roache said.

This helicopter has been updated to include a thermal camera with different colors.

“What’s easier for you guys to look at? What colors?” NewsChannel 7′s Dani Travis said.

“Normally when I do it, I do it in black and white. It just depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re looking for a car, it’s going to be a heck of a lot easier because you can see everything around it is a different color,” said Roache.

Once a target object is locked on, the helicopter’s camera is set to follow.

“Now it’s locked on, so when that vehicle ends up moving, it should automatically follow without me having any hands and it goes based off the colors. So it’s automatically tracking the vehicle, picking up on that heat source,” said Roache.

A technological advantage that helps the aviation unit accomplish each mission.

“Anything that they can come up with, we can try to make it happen,” said Smiley.

Because making it happen is what the sheriff’s office works to do.

Smiley said they average getting called out three to four times a week.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has been approved for a third helicopter and expects to have it by the end of this year or early next year.

