Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest.

On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.

After a few months of investigating, officials stated they found about $4,500 worth of merchandise was being purchased from the victim’s eBay account and shipped to an address in Grand Ridge.

On September 2nd, deputies say they searched a property where suspect Joshua Crawford was known to have lived, and many of the items found in Crawford’s vehicle matched the items purchased fraudulently from eBay.

Crawford was contacted, who was already serving time in the Jackson County Correctional Facility for another crime, and he allegedly admitted that he made the fraudulent eBay purchases.

Crawford is being charged with dealing in stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card. According to deputies, this is still an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.