Chick-Fil-A employee stops carjacking in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chick-Fil-A employees are known for their willingness to help, and that even extends to helping stop a carjacking.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was getting her baby out of her car near a Chick-Fil-A when 43-year-old William Branch approached her.

Deputies say he was carrying a stick, and demanded her keys. Branch allegedly then grabbed the keys from the woman’s waistband, opened her car, and got inside.

Officials then reported Mykel Gordon, a Chick-Fil-A employee, ran over after the woman screamed for help.

Branch allegedly punched Gordon in the face, and the two got into a physical altercation, according to the arrest report.

Chick-Fil-A’s security cameras captured the entire incident, and deputies were able to arrest Branch. The employee told officials Branch had been involved in another incident before this carjacking attempt as well.

Deputies report that Branch was charged with robbery car jacking with a firearm or weapon.

