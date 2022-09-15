Jackson County Sheriff speaks out against budget cuts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff is speaking out after commissioners decided to cut funding from his department’s budget.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said his 2023 budget is going to be cut approximately $300,000 or roughly 5% from this year. The sheriff said commissioners are cutting “necessary” funding and he’s concerned.

“And for a budget no greater, or no larger, than that of the Sheriff’s of Jackson County, a $300,000 budget cut is the difference between having gas money and not having gas money. We all know the cost of gas, vehicle repair, and vehicle maintenance,” said Edenfield.

County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said they’ve had to make budget cuts across all departments and there’s a reason why. Last year, Peacock said they used approximately two-million-dollars of “CARES” Act money to make up shortages in the budget. This was federal money given to governments to help during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, he said it’s not a good idea to use non-recurring funds to balance a budget.

“We are required to balance the budget and you’ve got to cut everyone to be fair. You’ve got to cut across the board. The sheriff’s department, they got cut. Everybody got cut. The budget they submitted was like $400,000 above last year. I don’t think we cut anything that’s going to impair services,” said Peacock.

Peacock said county commissioners voted to cut 1% from each of the county departments to help balance the budget.

