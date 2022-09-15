PCB Planning Board approves housing development

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand for housing is climbing as more people live in Panama City Beach.

The PCB Planning Board approved a developer’s request to build a large site development at the corner of Front Beach Road and Hills Road at Wednesday’s meeting.

It’ll be constructed on 7.5 acres of land. Some nearby residents are concerned about the increase of traffic and less breathing room for neighbors. However, the developer said he is more than willing to make any necessary adjustments.

“The developer will build a a 5-foot-wide sidewalk as well as move their main entry point from Hills Road from the northern edge of their property line to the southern edge, thereby reducing some of that traffic that would come in right near the Summerwood subdivision,” Planning Board Member Zachary Coleman said.

Board members say the developer plans to start building once the ground work is completed.

Its completion date is still in the works.

