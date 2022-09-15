PCB Planning Board approves housing development

Panama City Beach City Hall
Panama City Beach City Hall(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand for housing is climbing as more people live in Panama City Beach.

The PCB Planning Board approved a developer’s request to build a large site development at the corner of Front Beach Road and Hills Road at Wednesday’s meeting.

It’ll be constructed on 7.5 acres of land. Some nearby residents are concerned about the increase of traffic and less breathing room for neighbors. However, the developer said he is more than willing to make any necessary adjustments.

“The developer will build a a 5-foot-wide sidewalk as well as move their main entry point from Hills Road from the northern edge of their property line to the southern edge, thereby reducing some of that traffic that would come in right near the Summerwood subdivision,” Planning Board Member Zachary Coleman said.

Board members say the developer plans to start building once the ground work is completed.

Its completion date is still in the works.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol says a Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Suzie Lane.
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
Fatal car crash on U.S. 331 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Two Panama City locals arrested after more than a pound of meth seized during traffic stop.
More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop
Two South Florida residents were arrested on drug trafficking charges on September 9th.
South Florida residents arrested on meth and cocaine charges

Latest News

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport has expansion projects in the works.
Private aviation company sets its sights on ECP
That’s why the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Garrett Anderson sent a letter out to...
Bay County Chamber member calls for community to help local schools
Rain chances will remain low while we keep an eye on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain low while we keep an eye on the tropics.
Wednesday Evening Forecast