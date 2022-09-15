Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Shyra Sherfield and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – An elementary school teacher in Tennessee is no longer employed following a social media post she made about cannabis gummies.

The teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary in the Memphis-Shelby County School District posted a photo of “Stoner Patch Gummies” to her Facebook page with the caption: “Best gummies ever. I fell [off] the wagon when two nonverbal autistic children were placed in my class. These are very calming and keeps me away from alcohol.”

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously, and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.

The school district said, “The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.”

The school district also said they are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects “our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation
Florida Highway Patrol says a Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Suzie Lane.
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
Fatal car crash on U.S. 331 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy courts allies to maintain war momentum