This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

Marcus Sale, a 10th grade teacher at Mosley High School, is this week’s Golden Apple Award...
Marcus Sale, a 10th grade teacher at Mosley High School, is this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marcus Sale, a 10th grade teacher at Mosley High School, is this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner.

Mr. Sale says it was his parents who influenced him to go into education.

“Both my parents are teachers, and they got me very interested in it,” Mr. Sale said. I’ve always enjoyed being around students. They are my inspiration.”

Mr. Sale is an alum of Mosley. He says he wanted to come back to teach at the school he loved.

“It’s great to be a dolphin,” Mr. Sale said. “This is a wonderful place to work. I really like the teachers, the staff, and the students here are awesome.”

And the students think he’s pretty awesome as well.

“Mr. sale, you know, he’s just an amazing teacher, and he makes history so much fun,” Seth, an 11th grader at Mosley High School, said. “There’s always a smile on his face. He’s someone you can always go to.”

Winning the award means a lot to Mr. Sale.

“It’s very humbling; I am quite humbled by this,” Mr. Sale said. ”I’m very surprised here, at the same time. But I’m also very happy about this. It’s all for the students.”

And helping his students learn is what brings a smile to his face.

“That’s the fun part about teaching,” Mr. Sale said. “Sometimes they get it. Sometimes they don’t. So we do what we can to try and improve them. To watch the students grow, and mature, and gain knowledge and wisdom, is a wonderful thing.”

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner, Marcus Sale.

