Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle this morning with mainly clear skies and just a few clouds off the Forgotten Coast. We’ll once again have plenty of sunshine heading our way today and a wonderful feel out the door for you this morning.

Temperatures have returned to the 60s for everyone away from the beaches for a pleasant start. Conditions are still less humid this morning. But we’ll gradually see changes in the humidity by the day’s end.

Dew points will rise up to near 70 degrees this afternoon pushing us back up to a stickier feel. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, but because of the rise in moisture it’ll feel warmer than compared to yesterday. In fact, we’ll have a heat index into the low 90s.

The increase in moisture will also prevent us from getting too cool overnight tonight. Lows on the coast stay in the low 70s and areas inland will only reach the mid to upper 60s by Friday morning. Still a decent start, more seasonal, but not as cool as mornings prior.

By the end of the week and weekend, an upper level low will combine with Tuesday’s front to our southeast to draw back in some moisture aloft. The return of moisture from the surface to aloft may lead to a stray shower or storm Friday and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies after a few morning clouds in the east. Highs will be warm near 89. Your 7 Day Forecast has our little fall spell modifying a bit as a little more humidity starts to return today and into the weekend.

