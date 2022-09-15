Wednesday Evening Forecast

The cool weather lasts for another day
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another pleasantly cool night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the 60s. Expect low to mid 60s inland with mid to upper 60s at the coast. On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. As we head into Friday and the weekend the humidity will begin to increase and lows will get warmer. Rain chances will remain low (20-30%) through the weekend. Highs will be near 90 with lows near 70.

In the tropics we have a new tropical depression that is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fiona. For now it looks like the storms will recurve before reaching the U.S., but we will watch it just in case.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

