Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis

In times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than 40 days since Mississippi’s main water treatment plant in Jackson began failing, leading to resident’s unable to use or drink fresh water. But in times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.

That’s why utility workers at the Bay County Water Treatment Plant are stepping in to help. The Mississippi Rural Water Association reached out to the Florida Rural Water Association for assistance with their problem plant. Now, two Bay County utility operators are traveling to Jackson to help out; they’re hoping to get the facility back up and running.

“After Hurricane Michael, we suffered a lot of damage here and we had a lot of different utilities who came in to help us. That’s what we do in the utilities business, we try to pay it forward where we can and especially for something like this where we see a system in need and we’re happy to be able to help them,” Bay County Utilities Director Bobby Gibbs said.

The Bay County utility workers were set to head to Jackson Friday, but were told their assistance wouldn’t be needed until sometime next week now.

Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves said the boil water advisory in Jackson has been lifted Thursday.

