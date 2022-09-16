Charlie Crist campaigns for governor in Panama City

By Dani Travis
Sep. 15, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Democrat candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, made a campaign stop in Panama City Thursday.

Crist met with supporters at the Gallery of Art in Panama City. Crist, now a Democrat, served as Florida’s governor from 2007-2011 as a Republican. At Thursday’s event, Crist drew sharp contrasts between himself and Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, saying the current governor is an extremist, with an anti-freedom agenda.

“He (Desantis) is mean, cruel, and his time is up. We need to have Florida with a governor that has a good heart and cares about people,” said Crist.

Crist even addressed how Desantis reportedly sent two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Wednesday.

“By the way, did you see what he did yesterday {Wednesday} with those migrants? Horrific. Horrific. It’s embarrassing to be in a state where that’s our governor. It really is. He is so misrepresenting the true goodness of Florida with what he does every single day,” said Crist.

During his campaign speech, Crist also spoke on protecting women and children rights, protection for LGBTQ students in schools, raising teachers salaries across the state, and better Medicare for those who need it.

Desantis and Crist will face off in the general election on November 8th.

