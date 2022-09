PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Bay County Fire are currently fighting a fire, as of 4:15 a.m. Friday, on Pine Tree Avenue in Panama City Beach.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter on the scene who says one RV and another structure look to be damaged.

