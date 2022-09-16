“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues

It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach...
It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.(Valley News Live)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.

Building back can be a bumpy ride and it seems area drivers are feeling the pinch.

NewsChannel 7 asked viewers on Facebook if they’ve noticed a sharp increase in nails in their tires with new construction projects virtually everywhere they look. Comments like “four tires in six months” and “a nail in both new tires just this month alone” spoke for the majority.

Employees at one Panama City Beach tire shop said they aren’t surprised.

“I mean, there’s nails and screws out of buildings so yeah,” Todd Sloan, manager at Parkway Tire & Service, said. “Seems like ever since Hurricane Michael it’s kind of like a restart in this area in a way. Old buildings went way, stuff falling off trailers.”

Parkway Tire & Service deals with 15 to 25 tire repairs or replacements every day, and the difference in price points is drastic. Drivers really feel the pinch if they have to get a whole new tire.

“I mean if it’s fixable around this area, it’s about $30 for a patch in the inside. And then to replace the tires that’s going up as fast as anything else,” Sloan said. “I’ve sold tires anywhere from $650 to $100 really depending on what you drive.”

Imagine that happening more than once. One viewer said in a Facebook comment that he’s had four new tires just this year.

Sloan said it still doesn’t compare to right after Hurricane Michael hit.

“Don’t know if that’s a lot or a little but it’s a lot less than after Hurricane Michael. But I think as fast as the area is growing and as much construction you see going on is just a part of it,” Sloan said.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins, who said while construction companies can technically be held liable for damaged property, it’s almost impossible to prove it was their nail that dug into your tire.

Construction isn’t always the reason for flat tires either. Nails can fly out of trucks or come loose for other reasons and end up on the road.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation
Fatal car crash on U.S. 331 near S.R. 20
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
Florida Highway Patrol says a Fountain man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Suzie Lane.
Single vehicle crash kills Fountain man
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

Latest News

Desantis' opponent in the upcoming gubernatorial race, Charlie Crist, made a campaign stop in...
Charlie Crist campaigns for governor in Panama City
In times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis
Visit Panama City Beach hosted the Going on Faith Conference for the first time, bringing in...
Visit PCB hosts nearly 200 religious group travel planners
The forecast remains warm and dry for now in the panhandle w/an eye on the tropics.
Thursday Evening Forecast