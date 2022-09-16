“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.

Building back can be a bumpy ride and it seems area drivers are feeling the pinch.

NewsChannel 7 asked viewers on Facebook if they’ve noticed a sharp increase in nails in their tires with new construction projects virtually everywhere they look. Comments like “four tires in six months” and “a nail in both new tires just this month alone” spoke for the majority.

Employees at one Panama City Beach tire shop said they aren’t surprised.

“I mean, there’s nails and screws out of buildings so yeah,” Todd Sloan, manager at Parkway Tire & Service, said. “Seems like ever since Hurricane Michael it’s kind of like a restart in this area in a way. Old buildings went way, stuff falling off trailers.”

Parkway Tire & Service deals with 15 to 25 tire repairs or replacements every day, and the difference in price points is drastic. Drivers really feel the pinch if they have to get a whole new tire.

“I mean if it’s fixable around this area, it’s about $30 for a patch in the inside. And then to replace the tires that’s going up as fast as anything else,” Sloan said. “I’ve sold tires anywhere from $650 to $100 really depending on what you drive.”

Imagine that happening more than once. One viewer said in a Facebook comment that he’s had four new tires just this year.

Sloan said it still doesn’t compare to right after Hurricane Michael hit.

“Don’t know if that’s a lot or a little but it’s a lot less than after Hurricane Michael. But I think as fast as the area is growing and as much construction you see going on is just a part of it,” Sloan said.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins, who said while construction companies can technically be held liable for damaged property, it’s almost impossible to prove it was their nail that dug into your tire.

Construction isn’t always the reason for flat tires either. Nails can fly out of trucks or come loose for other reasons and end up on the road.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.