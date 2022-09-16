Free food for 500 Panama City families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida.

That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County.

Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran in Panama city. They distributed nearly 25,000 pounds of food, including fruit, produce, frozen chicken, and Coca-Cola products.

Organizers said the event was important for an area hit hard by food insecurity.

”When you consider the southeast United States - the 5 states we operate in - these 5 states are among the top 20 child poverty rates in the country so we absolutely are proud to be able to participate and give back to the community,” Joey Medina, regional Vice President of Winn-Dixies west Florida region, said.

Feeding the Gulf Coast says a growing number of families have struggled to afford food in the years following Hurricane Michael. Especially because of factors like inflation. That’s why they took pride in helping to feed locals.

”It’s such an amazing feeling I mean I can’t describe how everyone I’m sure feels today. The volunteers showed up early to help build these bags with all these food items. We’re gonna be handing out all that food today and making a difference,” Anna Goretsky, community engagement coordinator at Feeding the Gulf Coast, said.

Feeding the Gulf Coast encourages everyone to help make a difference. You can find out how to make a difference, or reach out if you’re in need, on their website.

