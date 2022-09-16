Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with a few off shore showers and some clouds on the Forgotten Coast. Everyone else is looking at beautiful sunshine to kick-start our Friday and weekends.

Temperatures are warmer and a bit more muggier this morning. Humidity has been on the rise but will level out in the sticky range into the upcoming weekend. So unfortunately, that really comfortable air mass of days prior is gone. And we don’t see any quick return of it in the long range forecast either. The added moisture will make afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 feel more like 95 today.

That heat and humidity and a weak sea breeze will try to generate a few stray showers at the end of the day. They’ll be few and far between, however, last about 30min before moving on if you happen to catch it as only 20% coverage is expected. Areas like Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe, and Mexico Beach will be my pick spots for that late day rain chance.

The weekend shapes up fairly similarly for Saturday. Sunday may be a bit quieter with regards to a late day stray shower or storm. But it’ll be just as hot as highs both days reach up to near 90 with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a stray shower possible at the day’s end. Highs today top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We’ll keep a similar setup of warm and humid summery days ahead for the upcoming weekend.

