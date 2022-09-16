Mind Plays performs on Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel7 Today has you covered to rock out on your Friday morning!

This week’s Today’s Tunes featured local pop/rock band Mind Plays. The band is made up of three brothers from Amarillo, Texas turned Panama City Beach locals.

Mind Plays performed three original songs off their new album “Change My Ways.” The songs performed were “Body Language,” “Change My Ways,” and “In the Clouds.” You can listen to their new releases on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

The band can be found performing Friday and Saturday nights at Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more updates and where to see the band next, visit Mind Plays on Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram @mind.plays.

To watch Mind Plays live on NewsChannel 7 Today, check out the videos attached.

