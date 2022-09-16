Thursday Evening Forecast

Warmer, but dry days are ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another nice night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s inland with lows near 70 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. On Friday expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. The humidity increases as we head into the weekend, but rain chances will remain low. We have a 20% chance of rain on Saturday near the coast right now. Highs will be near 90 this weekend. Many of us may avoid rain all together for the next week.

Tropical Storm Fiona is in the Atlantic and is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands this weekend. There is uncertainty as to when the storm will recurve with the European model showing a Florida impact late next week and the American model near the Central Bahamas. For now we just need to watch the system and see how the track evolves and whether the storm will survive the mountains of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

