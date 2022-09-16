Woman gets 18-60 years in prison for repeated rape of 6-year-old boy, DA says

Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.
Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.(Clinton County District Attorney’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOCK HAVEN, Penn. (Gray News) – A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to 18 to 60 years in prison for the repeated rape of a 6-year-old boy.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Tonya Krout was sentenced this week following her arrest in 2021.

The DA’s office said Krout admitted to Judge J. Michael Salisbury that she repeatedly raped the victim between 2010 and 2015, starting when the boy was 6 years old.

Salisbury sentenced Krout to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years. Krout will be eligible for parole after serving the first 18 years when she is 56 years old.

Salisbury said he believes Krout is “absolutely likely to re-offend if given the opportunity to abuse another child” and insisted that she stay in prison for a long time in order to protect other children who she might otherwise encounter.

According to the DA’s office, Krout was previously convicted in New York in 2016 for a separate sexual abuse case involving a 4-year-old child.

