$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen.

City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display.

“The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and fish in our waters - this pavilion will just add another step to it,” Baber said.

The total cost of the project amounts to more than $3 million dollars and is reimbursable by FEMA.

“As most everybody knows, nothing in FEMA goes fast,” Baber said. “We did go through a lot of hoops.”

The rebuilding of the pavilion has been under construction for close to one year.

People will be able to enjoy room on the deck for picnics, room outside for fishing, and a bathroom trailer once everything is completed.

“There’s going to be a nice bathroom trailer that will go in here that can be removed anytime we have a storm,” Baber said.

Landscaping and a paved parkway are also on the agenda.

City leaders say the canal is a lifeline in the community.

Thousands of people and their families frequent it every year.

“So fishing is what our community is really based on,” Baber said. “The boats that go out into the Gulf, whether it’s fishing, or professional fishermen, or charter boats, or recreational fishers, they all go through this canal way.”

The canal parkway is scheduled to be paved next week.

The project is expected to be completed by October.

