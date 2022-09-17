Bay County Health Department highlights top 5 health priorities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Putting resources towards mental health and substance abuse are two of the top priorities for local health leaders.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is partnering with other health groups to create an action plan to address health needs in the community.

These focus areas will help them identify where resources should go.

The groups have identified five priorities, including mental health, substance use, transportation, housing, access to care and suicide prevention.

“There was a survey that was done on the community so we were able to take the data from that and then being able to look at other data that’s collected over time, and looking at those areas to see what the community saw as a priority and then getting together those people who are working in different areas of the community to be able to discuss those priority areas and what can be done,” says Tricia Pearce with the Florida Department of Health.

The groups are meeting for monthly health summits. The goal is to improve overall community health.

The group will meet again on September 21st.

