Get ready for emergencies during National Preparedness Month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Living in Florida you have to be prepared for any emergency or natural disaster.

“We live in Florida. We have severe thunderstorms a lot, we have tornados, we have wildfires, we stay busy up here,” Frankie Lumm, Emergency Management Division Chief, said.

While officials stay busy preparing emergency operations, you need to prepare at home as well. It’s National Preparedness Month so if your “go-kit” is not together, now is the time to get one together.

Make a preparedness list and check it twice. Make sure you have everything you need from medications and documents. Also have a first aid kit, extra batteries, a radio, flashlights, bottled water, spare clothes, canned food items, etc.

“Get things that can last a long time you want to try and rotate them every year go through your kit again and make sure if anything is expired you get some new stuff,” Lumm, said.

For those expired items remember you don’t have to spend a fortune to be prepared.

“Go down to Walmart and you can pick up things at the Dollar Store”

Also, don’t forget items for your pets. Whether that be a leash or extra food. In addition, it is probably a good idea to pack a board game or two for the kids.

“Think about the whole spectrum of your family and all of the little things that you can get and honestly a lot of these things you may have around your house right now just have them together and put them in a go-kit,” Lumm said.

If you are not sure of what you need to be prepared you can check out the Bay County Disaster Preparedness Guide.

It is also important that you get together with your family and make sure you put together an emergency plan. That way you know where to go or how to get in contact with one another in case of an emergency.

You can also sign up for the Community Emergency Response Team, to help your community when there is an emergency.

Training for CERT takes place over two weeks, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m to 10 p.m and on one Saturday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center. Registration opens one month prior to the start date.

