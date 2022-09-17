High School Football Week 4 highlights and scores
High School Football/Week 4
Thursday
Marianna 24 Rutherford 7
Friday
Arnold 12 South Walton 24
Leon 0 Mosley 42
Freeport 36 Cottondale 32
Trenton 14 Wewahitchka 22
Wakulla 30 Blountstown 6
Holmes 33 Sneads 46
Vernon 0 Chipley 40
Maclay 14 Walton 45
Franklin 0 Liberty 56
Graceville 8 N. Bay Haven 41
Destin 22 Rocky Bayou 28 F/2OT
Pike 0 Port St. Joe 39
Chiles 25 Niceville 28
FWB 0 Escambia 38
Choctaw 7 Pine Forest 28
Pace 21 Crestview 29
Bye: Bay, Bozeman
