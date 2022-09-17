High School Football Week 4 highlights and scores

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 4

Thursday

Marianna 24 Rutherford 7

Friday

Arnold 12 South Walton 24

Leon 0 Mosley 42

Freeport 36 Cottondale 32

Trenton 14 Wewahitchka 22

Wakulla 30 Blountstown 6

Holmes 33 Sneads 46

Vernon 0 Chipley 40

Maclay 14 Walton 45

Franklin 0 Liberty 56

Graceville 8 N. Bay Haven 41

Destin 22 Rocky Bayou 28 F/2OT

Pike 0 Port St. Joe 39

Chiles 25 Niceville 28

FWB 0 Escambia 38

Choctaw 7 Pine Forest 28

Pace 21 Crestview 29

Bye: Bay, Bozeman

