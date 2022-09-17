Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced.

Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.

Egan has been sentenced to 15 years each on two convictions of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and 5 years for Possession of a Bulletproof Vest during the crime.

