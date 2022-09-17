Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced.
Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.
Egan has been sentenced to 15 years each on two convictions of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and 5 years for Possession of a Bulletproof Vest during the crime.
