Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies

Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at...
Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.(BSCO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced.

Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.

Egan has been sentenced to 15 years each on two convictions of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and 5 years for Possession of a Bulletproof Vest during the crime.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation
It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach...
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
Free food for 500 Panama City families
Free food for 500 Panama City families
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe

Latest News

Smithsonian museum day is Saturday
Smithsonian museum day is Saturday
Friday Night Overtime First Block
Friday Night Overtime First Block
FNOT SECOND BLOCK
FNOT SECOND BLOCK
Port St. Joe Boat Parking
Port St. Joe Boat Parking