Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters

Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters.

Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier.

That’s according to a city ordinance passed in 1982.

He said someone recently left their boat at the pier for more than 24 hours.

They’re wanting to warn others this is against the law.

“I’m trying to inform people to prevent problems, so there is a rule,” Richards said. “We can tow it, we can write you a $500 ticket every two hours. Common sense is we’re going to try not to do that.”

