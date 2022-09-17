Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters

Boaters in Port St. Joe could receive a $500 fine if they leave their boat unattended for a certain period of time.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters.

Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier.

That’s according to a city ordinance passed in 1982.

He said someone recently left their boat at the pier for more than 24 hours.

They’re wanting to warn others this is against the law.

“I’m trying to inform people to prevent problems, so there is a rule,” Richards said. “We can tow it, we can write you a $500 ticket every two hours. Common sense is we’re going to try not to do that.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

