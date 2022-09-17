Smithsonian museum day is Saturday

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now is your chance to take a step back in time and see how news was shared in Panama City long before the TV was invented.

Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, September 16th this year. Many local museums are participating, including the Panama City Publishing Company Museum. They will be celebrating the role of ink in printing. Visitors will enjoy an educational and interactive experience as they create their own homemade ink. At the same time, they will earn a greater appreciation for the history of printing.

<”People are just fascinated by things that you don’t think about happened at a beach town, you know? People that come here to go lay out on the beach or go eat oysters over at hunts, don’t think so much about the history of how all of that came to be...so it’s great to be able to share that,” Lisa Barnes-Tapscott, the executive director for historic St. Andrews waterfront partnership, said.

The Bay County history museum is also participating Saturday. The museums will be open from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Those in the community are encouraged to stop by and learn shop, and dine.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking
MGN
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

Latest News

Friday Night Overtime First Block
Friday Night Overtime First Block
FNOT SECOND BLOCK
FNOT SECOND BLOCK
Port St. Joe Boat Parking
Port St. Joe Boat Parking
Preparedness Month
Preparedness Month