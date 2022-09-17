PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now is your chance to take a step back in time and see how news was shared in Panama City long before the TV was invented.

Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, September 16th this year. Many local museums are participating, including the Panama City Publishing Company Museum. They will be celebrating the role of ink in printing. Visitors will enjoy an educational and interactive experience as they create their own homemade ink. At the same time, they will earn a greater appreciation for the history of printing.

<”People are just fascinated by things that you don’t think about happened at a beach town, you know? People that come here to go lay out on the beach or go eat oysters over at hunts, don’t think so much about the history of how all of that came to be...so it’s great to be able to share that,” Lisa Barnes-Tapscott, the executive director for historic St. Andrews waterfront partnership, said.

The Bay County history museum is also participating Saturday. The museums will be open from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Those in the community are encouraged to stop by and learn shop, and dine.

