Weekend Forecast

Warm and mostly dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in a while rain will be a minimal factor this weekend over NWFL. For tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be 20% and mainly right at the coast. Sunday will start in the 70s with highs near 90 under sunny skies. The sunny, hot, and dry weather continues through the first day of fall next Thursday.

In the tropics we have 2 areas with minimal chances to develop and neither being a U.S. threat. Fiona is now forecast to become a hurricane next week near the Bahamas. Models did trend more east with Fiona over the past 24hrs making it less of a U.S. threat. We will continue to watch it though this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

