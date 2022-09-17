West Bay Elementary kicks off ‘Reading From the Rooftop’ Event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is taking reading to new heights with a unique idea.

The staff at West Bay Elementary school is on a quest to create young bookworms.

The school kicked off their first ever “Reading From the Rooftop” event to help promote a love for reading.

Children and teachers gathered outside the school for the adventure.

Assistant principal Bridgett Miller and Penelope the T-Rex climbed to the top of the roof to read aloud to students.

”We’re gonna get started with “We do not eat our classmates and then we’re going to transition to “We will Rock our Classmates.”

“We are so excited to take reading to new highs and hopefully instill a love of reading for our scholars,” says Bridgett Miller, assistant principal at West Bay Elementary.

Penelope the T-Rex is better known as school principal, Denise Moss.

“Reading From the Rooftop” will be held once a month.

Students voted on Captain Underpants for next month’s read.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.