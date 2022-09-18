Arnold Hosts Mid-Season 24 Team Tournament

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arnold Marlins played host to 23 of the top volleyball programs in the area in a round robin style tournament over Friday and Saturday. Teams playing best-of-three sets. (Highlights are from Arnold’s match with Booker T. Washington; Booker won the match 2-1: 25-27, 25-21, 15-11)

Arnold Head Coach Danielle Hayes says here girls welcome the competition and will use each match to improve and make progress

“We only want to invite teams that had a certain record in the previous season, were in the state playoffs or the regional playoffs last year. Just giving the girls exposure to such good volleyball and showing them that they’re coming to our house and they’re here to play. Kind of really putting our girls in a situation where they either got to rise to the occasion or fall hard, it’s really helping our younger girls grow into those shoes that they’re needing to fill.”

While Arnold played host to this weekend tournament... Bay, South Walton, and North Bay Haven were a couple of the other local teams that participated.

