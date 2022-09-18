One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach

Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A Dollar store parking lot, near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hinson Avenue.

FHP said a car was turning onto Front Beach Road, but failed to yield to another car that had the right of way on the roadway. Troopers report the cars crashed and drifted over into the opposite lanes where they then crashed into another car.

One of the cars did catch on fire, but troopers said only one of the drivers was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They said no other injuries were reported.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies closed sections of Front Beach Road for safety precautions. We’re told firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said the roadway was re-opened within a few hours after the crash.

