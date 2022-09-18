Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The letter of the day is H. That H stands for high pressure.

A ridge will dictate our weather pattern this week as the overall pattern sits stationary for the next 7 days. Under these conditions, air has a tendency to sink and warm, which generally limits storm development.

The bottom line...

We’ll see clear and dry conditions tonight as temps fall to around 70 degrees across the Panhandle. The sun will be out in force Sunday as temperatures warm to the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Outside of a 10-20% chance of showers along the forgotten coast, Sunday afternoon will be picture perfect. Rain-free conditions will continue through the work week, allowing afternoon highs to gradually warm into the 90′s throughout northwest Florida. Overnight lows will remain consistently around 70 degrees. Rain forecasts become less certain by next weekend, but coverage will remain low with less than a 30% shot you see rain on Saturday.

In the tropics...

Tropical Storm Fiona is showing better organization Saturday night. Current observations show sustained winds of 60mph at the 998mb center of circulation. The storm will continue it’s general west-northwestward motion towards Puerto Rico overnight, before beginning it’s turn to the northwest Sunday as it crosses over Puerto Rico to the north of the Dominican Republic. National Hurricane Center forecasts see the storm reaching hurricane intensity around this time.

Although Fiona is expected to intensify, it poses no threat to Northwest Florida. Models are in good agreement that the storm will remain well away from the United States and will not affect the continental U.S. outside of some rough surf.

In the short term, though, heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding are a concern for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the surrounding islands.

