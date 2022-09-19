The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands

DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH AIRPORT
DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH AIRPORT
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction.

“The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”

The concourse is expected to be a huge boost to the local economy.

“This means more expansion possibilities,” Thayne Klingler, Director of Airports at Allegiant, said. “More flights. More passengers and tourists coming to this destination to spend money here.”

Allegiant Airlines committed $11.4 million to the Okaloosa county community, and the excitement with the new concourse is sky high.

“Really excited for what it means for the customers and what it means for the destination,” Keith Hansen, Senior Vice President of Airport and Government Affairs for Allegiant Air, said.

Though Allegiant hasn’t announced upcoming destinations, there are some in the works.

“We have a team of people at the headquarters that are network planners,” Hansen said. “They’re looking at new cities every day, new opportunities, new routes.”

This development has been love at first flight.

