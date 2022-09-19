Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway

Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway.
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 18, 2022
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area.

As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened.

Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business owner is in the works of taking an empty plot of land and turning it into an extended stay hotel.

“We just want to highlight the extended stay hotels. We think it is going to bring a lot of great amenities to military personnel and their families and the bases clientele,” Diviya Patel, part-owner, said.

With the owners being local residents they said contributing to the area’s growth means a lot especially after Hurricane Michael significantly damaged the area almost four years ago.

”I grew up in this area you know my family we all grew up in this area. After Hurricane Michael, after everything was damaged we didn’t think this area would be rebuilt. But it is nice to see everything come back to life again after a few years and happy to be a part of that,” Patel said.

NewsChannel 7 is told the hotel will have 91 rooms, and each room will have a kitchenette. There will also be free laundry, a meeting room, a fitness room, a pool, and electric charging stations, and it will be pet friendly.

The owner tells us they are expecting the doors of the hotel to open sometime between a year and a half and two years from now.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

