GCSC Women’s Basketball is Ready for a New Season

GCSC Women’s Basketball is Ready for a New Season
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast basketball is getting into the swing of things and though practice doesn’t officially start till October 1 Coach Kuhn and his girls have been putting in work this summer.

The girls hosted a viewing practice on Friday were 30+ D1 coaches came to watch the girls run some drills and have an officiated scrimmage.

Coach Kuhn said he love the girls getting early experience with D1 Schools eyes on them he said it would calm their nerves and get them used to endgame visits during the season.

And though to Kuhn will have a team this year that is full of mostly veterans, he says at the JUCO level each year is it on individual challenge and each team has their own unique style.

" It’s like you know in junior college you get a new team every year almost so like you’re kind of just used to it. People always ask me oh what’s your coaching style and I tell them well I’ll let you know when I get my team. You just never know it could change from year to year. So this year I think we can be a little bit more up-tempo more last year probably get a up and down a little bit quicker than last year but I’ll adjust to what I have right now I’m figuring out what I’ve got right now and so far the pieces look pretty good. I always tell them the ceiling is be better today than we were yesterday that’s my ceiling. So if we got better each day we are fine and then tournament wise you just gotta make it if you get to the tournament anything can happen.”

Coach Kuhn says the goal now is a lot of fine-tuning and working on the little details as the first game for the Commodores is a little over a month away on November 1.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters in Port St. Joe could receive a $500 fine if they leave their boat unattended for a...
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front...
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning.
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at...
Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway.
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway

Latest News

Arnold Hosts Mid-Season 24 Team Tournament
Arnold Hosts Mid-Season 24 Team Tournament
High School Football Week 4 highlights and scores
Marianna @ Rutherford
Marianna @ Rutherford
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15th