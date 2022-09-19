Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters in Port St. Joe could receive a $500 fine if they leave their boat unattended for a...
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front...
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning.
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at...
Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The State of Florida vs. Abel Ortiz
Ortiz trial jury selection begins
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”