Monday Forecast

Skies are clear over NWFL today.(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today.

Temperatures are fairly seasonal with mid to upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. Humidity is fairly tolerable inland to just a little sticky on the coast. Sunny skies warm temperatures into the 80s by late morning. Highs today get quite warm in the afternoon as most reach the low 90s. Most of the week ahead will have hot afternoons as highs climb into the mid 90s inland by midweek.

High pressure is building in this week keeping our skies mainly sunny and warming our temperatures. Thankfully, humidity will remain fairly tolerable and not exacerbate our afternoon warmth. But some afternoons will have heat indices rising into the upper 90s to near 100. Fall starts on Thursday but we may see record heat in the afternoon as some inland highs push the upper 90s.

A dry cold front moves in for Friday to break the heat some. We’ll see it bring highs back down to near 90 for the end of the week and weekend with lower humidity as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching the mid 90s by midweek with some inland pushing the upper 90s under a mainly sunny week ahead.

