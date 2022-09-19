Motivational speaker spreads message of hope to students

By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Upbeat music filled the auditorium at Rutherford High School Monday morning.

Students looked on as motivational speaker Reggie Dabbs poured his heart out.

“I grew up in a broken home, broken family,” Dabbs said. “I don’t know my father. If he were walking in this room I wouldn’t know who he was.”

Dabbs was able to connect with students because many of them may have struggles as well.

“We are always hoping to see how we can best encourage our students to graduate and to make it through the high school experience, and to excel in life,” said Principal of Rutherford High School Robert Todd Mitchell.

Excelling can be difficult when faced with outside struggles.

Bay District Schools reports there are more than 800 students who are considered homeless and five Baker Acts have been reported this school year alone.

Administrators hope Dabbs’ story will help students see a brighter future for themselves.

“He’s made it,” Mitchell said. “He’s an encouragement to people who have had those types of experiences, who’ve lived that kind of life, who maybe came out of foster care or had some rough upbringings.”

Dabbs said he hopes his personal life story will give students hope.

He travels to schools all around the world to share his important message.

Fast forward nearly 40 years later, Dabbs says his goal is to give people encouragement, regardless of their background.

“I grew up in the foster care system,” Dabbs said. “I didn’t have a last name until I was 12, but yet a teacher and her husband who was a school janitor didn’t have to but they took me in their home.”

The program was funded by the Bay County Health Department and the Freedom 180 program.

Dabbs is speaking to other Bay District Schools on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters in Port St. Joe could receive a $500 fine if they leave their boat unattended for a...
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front...
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning.
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at...
Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway.
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway

Latest News

BDS Motivational Speaker
Motivational Speaker
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
Destin Airport New Concourse
Bonifay Weekend Murder Update
Bonifay Weekend Murder Update