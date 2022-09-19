Ortiz trial jury selection begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jury selection begins today in the third trial for a man arrested in connection with the murder of a Panama City Beach man.

In December 2019, Edward Ross was shot inside his father’s home. Abel Ortiz was one of five men arrested in connection with the murder.

The first trial for Ortiz ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict. In the second trial, Ortiz was found guilty of murder and attempted robbery.

After that guilty verdict, Ortiz’ attorneys requested a new trial.

Court records show the new trial was granted when it was determined jurors learned about the first mistrial during deliberations.

