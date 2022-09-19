Police asking for public’s help in Bonifay murder investigation

A Bonifay man was killed after police say he was shot in the stomach Saturday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonifay police are investigating a weekend murder. Police Chief Chris Wells says a local, Jimmy McCullough, was shot in the stomach around 11:45 Saturday night on Highway 90, just west of Highway 79.

Wells says McCullough was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities are asking the public for any information that could help with the investigation. Police have surveyed the area multiple times. They are also reviewing security footage from nearby businesses. So far, no arrests have been made.

