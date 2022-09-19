Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure continues to keep rain chances low in Northwest Florida.

The combination of a surface and upper-air ridge is keeping shower and thunderstorm activity suppressed for the upcoming week. The setup of the high will result in consistent northwesterly flow throughout the week. That setup will keep a relatively dry airmass in place.

For Northwest Florida...

Tonight will be another clear and rain-free evening, as high temperatures fall into the upper 60′s for most of the region. With mostly clear skies forecast for most of the week, there will be a considerable temperature roller-coaster in place; each day will see morning lows in the 60′s become afternoon highs in the 90′s. That starts Monday with temps sitting at around 90 for the area. The chance for rain will be minimal as well. By the start of astronomical fall on Thursday, highs in the Panhandle will approach the mid 90′s. The only real change to this pattern may come by next weekend, as a front tries to enter the region: this could bring a few showers in the afternoon hours - likely a 20-30% coverage.

In the tropics...

Fiona is now a Hurricane as it moves through Puerto Rico and to the east-northeast of the Dominican Republic. Current sustained winds are 85 MPH with a central pressure of 984 mb. The storm will continue it’s northwestward motion Monday before beginning it’s turn to the north-northwest Tuesday. Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are currently facing heavy rainfall in excess of 8″, and up to 12″ in localized areas. Life threatening flash flooding and urban flooding remain the greatest hazards. Once the storm begins to move northward, Fiona is forecast to potentially become a category 3 storm, which would make it the first major hurricane of the 2022 season.

Although Hurricane Fiona is expected to intensify, it poses no threat to Northwest Florida. Models are in good agreement that the storm will remain well away from the United States and will not impact the mainland U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.