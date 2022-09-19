Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s officials, a deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon making contact with the driver, deputies immediately noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver, Traice Alexander Adams, 25, of Vernon, admitted to smoking inside the vehicle on Sunday.

After deputies searched the vehicle and Adams, they found methamphetamine.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felony drug possession.

