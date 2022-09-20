Afib Awareness Month with Dr. Saeed Khaja

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. Dr. Saeed Khaja stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to explain what AFib is and what symptoms to look out for.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots in the heart. Some symptoms include heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and weakness.

The Cardiac Electrophysiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida said it is hard to treat something you don’t know you have so it is important to take any sign of Afib seriously and monitor your heartbeat regularly.

Khaja said that the first step to treatment is a diagnosis and that various treatments are available here in Bay County.

To learn more about AFib and how to detect symptoms, check out the videos attached.

