Julian Lennon visits the Panhandle to celebrate his art and new album

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of photographs hung from the walls of “The Heritage” home Friday night showcasing the many travels of Julian Lennon.

“If I’m going to unique places, whether it’s South Africa or Ethiopia, it’s about relaying a story to me. It’s about capturing the beauty of the moment, but also showing people who can’t travel,” said Lennon.

Guests glanced upon images of ethereal clouds, African mountain tops, and people from different cultures.

“Through my travels, I’ve seen a lot of problems people face and it’s heartbreaking, for the most part. It’s about sharing the images to see what people are going through,” he explained.

Lennon’s photography was on sale to raise money for his own charity group, The White Feather Foundation.

“We’ve got a number of specific things that we try to help. Initially, it was indigenous tribes, keeping their culture alive and buying back their land. Health and education,” said Lennon.

Lennon is known for more than his eye-catching photography and philanthropy, following his famous father’s footsteps Julian has released more than half a dozen albums. His latest album was released on September 9.

“It was pulled together over five years from material I’ve written every decade up until present day,” explained Lennon.

The name of the album, “Jude”, pays homage to a Beatle’s hit, “Hey Jude”. The song was written for Julian by Paul McCartney following his parent’s divorce.

“I’d always been called ‘Julian’. Where I am in life now, I just felt that I after being ‘Julien’ being me I would take ownership of ‘Jude’”, said Lennon.

A symbol that Lennon has accepted his past and is looking forward to his future.

