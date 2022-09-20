Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud

Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending...
Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending to be an African prince.(Butler County Jail via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Ohio man who claimed he was an African prince was convicted of fraud by a federal jury Friday.

Daryl Robert Harrison, who went by Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, swindled at least 14 people out of more than $800,000.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Harrison’s stepfather, who is awaiting trial, also is accused of being part of the scam.

Officials said the men claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, a group that financially supported religious services in Ohio and Colorado.

Prosecutors said Harrison told investors, many of whom were church members, that he was a prince from Ghana with connections to African mining and trucking companies. He claimed they could get a return of up to 33% of their investments in the companies.

The two allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including luxury cars and a house rental.

Harrison’s lawyer was contacted for comment. His stepfather’s lawyer denied his client was involved in the scam.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
A Vernon man was arrested on drug- related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County.
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway.
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
FILE: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will issue a warning to world leaders in remarks...
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia