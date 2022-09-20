Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the 60s inland with low 70s at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will be hot with highs in the 90s area wide. The hot and dry weather continues this week and on into the weekend.

In the tropics Fiona is likely to become a major hurricane tonight or on Tuesday as it passes just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and it could pass close to Bermuda later this week. Also, another area in the Atlantic now has a 30% chance to develop in the Caribbean later this week. Several computer models hint that the system could move into the Gulf next week so we will need to keep a close eye on the system this week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.